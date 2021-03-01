Woman followed home in violent robbery

A woman in Queens taking out the garbage was followed into her home by robbers who threatened her with a gun, said police.

The incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 26 in Flushing. The suspects threw the 35-year-old woman to the floor and pointed a gun at her head before taking off with $3,000 in cash, two iPhones a Louis Vuitton purse and credit cards, added police.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The suspects are described as male, Asian, with skinny builds, wearing black masks, and all-black clothing. One of the individuals was wearing a sweatshirt with the words, "OFF THE WALL" on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.