Robbers on motorcycle target women with purses in the Bronx

Police in New York were looking for two men in connection with a string of violent robberies that targeted women carrying handbags.

Six women were robbed in less than 90 minutes in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx last Wednesday.

The robberies started at about 1 a.m. on April 20, 2022. The NYPD said the men rode up to the victims, who were all between the ages of 23 and 35, and robbed them.

Police say that five of the women were punched in the face before having their purses yanked from them.

The incidents took place on various streets.

Incident #1: 1414 Crotona Park

Incident #2: 1419 Jessup Avenue

Incident #3: 1494 Boston Road

Incident #4: 1859 Archer Street

Incident #5: 808 East 175 Street

Incident #6: Robert Avenue and Bruckner Blvd.

The NYPD released a surveillance video from the last attack.

It showed the victim outside a building as one of the men ran up to her. She fell to the ground as he grabbed the purse.

She ran back up to them and appeared to be punched in the face. She continued the chase as the second man jumped onto the bike and they took off.

Police did not release a description of the suspects.