Pricey handbags snatched in Christian Louboutin store robbery

They didn't grab the shoes but two robbers did manage to make off with pricey handbags from luxury store Christian Louboutin in the Meatpacking District.

A video of the robbery on Oct. 26 at 1:14 p.m. shows the suspects walking into the store on Horatio Street. One of them threatens a worker with a knife. They then take six bags from display shelves valued at $10,420, according to the NYPD.

One of the suspects took off eastbound on Horatio Street while the other went westbound.

The one who had the knife is described by police as a dark-skinned man and approximately 35-45 years old. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue baseball hat, a black jacket, and black boots.

The second suspect is described as a medium-skinned man and approximately 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket with a hood, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, say police.

