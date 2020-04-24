Robbers break door down, take cash, sneakers

The NYPD is on the hunt for five individuals involved in a break-in and robbery at an apartment in Harlem.

The incident took place on April 10 at about 1:38 a.m. inside a building in the area of Macombs Place and West 150th Street.

Four suspects kicked open the apartment door and held a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man a knife point while the others took $4,000 in cash and 20 pairs of sneakers worth $6,000, according to police.

The group- including two females and two males- fled in a gray Ford van driven by the fifth suspect.

There were no injuries reported.

Cops released security video footage of the suspects.

The first female has a light complexion, is 5'4" tall, and weighs about135 pounds. She has a thin build with long straight red hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers.

The second female has a light complexion, is about 5'7" tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. She has a large build, with long black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket and purple sneakers.

The third suspect is a male with a dark complexion, is about 5'9" tall, and weighs about150 pounds, and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jeans, a dark colored jacket and blue gloves.

The fourth suspect is a male with a medium complexion, is 5'10" tall, a full beard, and weighs about170 pounds. He has a thin build with short curly dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white jogging jacket, white jogging pants and white sneakers.

The fifth suspect is male with a light complexion, short dark hair,is 5'9" tall, with a thin build, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing grey pants, black sneakers and a white hooded sweatshirt with the letters EXP on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.