Robber targets livery cabs in Brooklyn

An armed man has been targeting livery cab drivers in Brooklyn for months, according to police officials.

The man has robbed at least eight livery cabs between November and January.

The NYPD says the man gets in the vehicles and pulls a knife and demands the driver's money. In two of the incidents, he also showed a gun in his waistband.

Police released a video of one of the incidents in hopes that someone would help identify him.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.