Robber put elderly man in chokehold, stole $500 in cash: NYPD

The NYPD was looking for the suspect who placed an elderly man in a chokehold before stealing $500 in cash from him in Harlem.

Video of the assault from Sept. 21 at about 2:20 p.m. was released by police. It showed the man approach the 76-year-old victim from behind and wrap his arms around his neck and head.

The suspect had followed the victim into the vestibule of an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 129th Street where he assaulted him.

The victim suffered neck and ankle pain but refused medical attention, according to cops.

