Robber pulls down his mask, letting surveillance cameras get a clear image of his face

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a robber with a gun who let surveillance cameras get a good look at his face.

The robber went into a business around 9:24 a.m. in the 5500 block of South State Street near West Garfield in the Washington Park neighborhood on the morning Sept. 30.

He had a mask, but left it dangling from his ears as he threatened an employee with a handgun.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8220.

