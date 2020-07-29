Robber places woman in chokehold during violent confrontation

Police want to find a violent suspect who placed his victim in a chokehold during a robbery in Kipps Bay.

On June 28 at about 8:30 a.m., the man approached a 64-year-old woman from behind, choked her and then took off with her bag containing a phone and money. Video of the vicious assault and photos of the suspect inside a subway station were released by police.

The woman suffered cuts to her elbows and knee.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement