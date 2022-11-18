Watch: Armed robber grabs cash register from McDonald's drive-thru

A man robbed a Philadelphia McDonald's through the drive-thru window and even got away with the cash register.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the armed man lunged through the window and yanked the entire cash register from the McDonald's on Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia around 3:30 a.m. on Nov 4.

He was also seen pointing a handgun at an employee while telling them to "Give me the money!"

When the employee backed away from the window, the man reached into the window from the back seat of the SUV and took the cash register containing an undetermined amount of money.

Police say the suspect was one of four people who drove up to the window in a red SUV after ordering food. They drove off with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported, and Philadelphia Police have not made any arrests in the case.