Robber attacks woman in Brooklyn, returns to sexually assault her, cops say

The NYPD is on the hunt for the robber who violently attacked a woman in Crown Heights and then returned to sexually assault her.

The 54-year-old victim was walking home along St. Mark's Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Friday when she was approached by the suspect who pulled up alongside her in a dark-colored SUV and asked if she needed a ride, according to police.

The victim refused, and the suspect got out of the SUV, struck her in the stomach, and grabbed her purse which contained a cell phone and personal documents.

The suspect fled. But as she continued walking, the suspect returned in the SUV, got out and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing again. On Saturday, the victim went to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated and released.

The Brooklyn Special Victims Squad is investigating.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.