Robber aims rifle at smoke shop worker

The NYPD wants to find the men who made off with cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets and a cell phone from the N&N Delancey Smoke Shop on the Lower East Side.

In surveillance camera video, one of the robbers could be seen pointing a black rifle at a store clerk while the other man stood by the counter and asked the man for cigarettes The worker handed over $3,500, 30 packs of cigarettes, lottery tickets, and a cell phone.

The robbery took place on Feb. 17 at about 4:25 p.m.

Anyone with information about the robbers should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips on Twitter