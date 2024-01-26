Risky, outdoor play important for children's wellbeing: Pediatricians

article

Free play, especially "risky play," is essential for the well-being of children, Canadian pediatricians say.

The Canadian Pediatric Society released new guidance on Jan. 25, encouraging outdoor play, and risky play in particular. These activities could include things like climbing a tree, wrestling or roughhousing or exploring without an adult.

While it can be scary for parents to allow their children to engage in risky play, it's crucial to their mental and physical health, the guidance notes. The organization says doctors should think of outdoor, risky play as a way to prevent and manage health problems that include obesity, anxiety and behavioral issues.

This guidance comes as outdoor, free play and risky play has declined "significantly" in recent years, the organization notes. This is in part due to safety measures that have been put in place to prevent all play-related injuries rather than focusing on preventing serious injuries or fatalities.

"Proponents of risky play differentiate ‘risk’ from ‘hazard’ and seek to reframe perceived risk as an opportunity for situational evaluation and personal development. This statement weighs the burden of play-related injuries alongside the evidence in favor of risky play, including its benefits, risks, and nuances, which can vary depending on a child’s developmental stage, ability, and social and medical context," the guidance says.

Risky play activities for children

Pediatricians define risky play as play that is "thrilling and exciting" and involves "uncertainty of outcome and a possibility of physical injury."

Here's a list of risky play activities for children from the Canadian Pediatric Society: