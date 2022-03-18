Rikers Island inmate dies

article

A second Rikers Island inmate has died this year.

Jail officials say that George Pagan, 49, who was in custody at the Eric M. Taylor Center passed away at Elmhurst Hospital on Thursday.

The cause of death was under investigation by the medical examiner's office.

EMS took him to the hospital in the morning and he was pronounced deceased at 8:33 a.m.

Pagan had been in custody since March 9, 2022. The corrections department didn't release information about the charges he faced.

Commissioner Louis A. Molina said in a release: "Any death in custody is a tragedy and we send our deepest condolences and sympathy to this individual’s friends and family. We are working with our partner agencies to conduct a full investigation into the causes and circumstances."

All deaths in custody are first investigated by the State Attorney General and the Department of Investigation.

The first death this year took place on Feb. 27 when an inmate was found dead at Rikers Island.

The notorious New York City jail complex is made up of eight facilities. The jail system has faced has faced violence, corruption, mismanagement, and understaffing issues for years.

The island is in the East River, north of LaGuardia Airport. It is considered part of the Bronx. It is attached to Queens by a bridge.