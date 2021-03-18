Rikers Island accidentally releases second prisoner in two weeks

Outrage is growing over yet another violent offender who was released accidentally from jail on Rikers Island.

"This is an attack on public safety, us as the eight and a half million citizens that reside in the city of New York. We deserve better," Former NYPD Lt. Darren Porcher told FOX 5 NY.

On Monday, Nikim Meekins was set free. Meekins has two open cases in the Bronx, one for attempted murder and robbery and another on gun charges.

The two cases were confused when Meekins appeared in court for a hearing. His bail was set at $100,000 cash for the attempted murder charge, and $1 for the gun case.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said: "We did not request any change in bail on the attempted murder/robbery case and defense counsel agreed to an adjournment until Monday 3/22. We learned later that within the court documents both cases had been marked for release on recognizance. DOC consequently released the defendant."

Advertisement

The Department of Corrections said, "based on the documentation provided by the courts, the release from custody was proper and in accordance with our policy."

Meekins was promptly released from Rikers, and a judge immediately issued a bench warrant so he could be re-arrested. As for now, he's roaming around New York City with a new court date scheduled for Monday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

"It puts us in harms' way of a predicate felon that has a propensity to cause grave harm on us as citizens," Porcher said. "We don't have a case of mistaken identity, we have a case of erroneous information input into the computer system."

This is not the first time a clerical error has caused the release of an inmate, that should not have left Rikers.

Last week, 26-year-old Christopher Buggs was released in a murder case in which he's awaiting trial.

Four correction officers have since been suspended, including the Asst. Deputy Warden.

The Bronx DA told FOX 5 NY that the latest clerical error will be investigated and handled internally.