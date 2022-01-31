Rihanna is pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

article

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she's pregnant with her first child.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old "Diamonds" singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink coat and jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is A$AP's hometown.

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jeweled necklace.

Rihanna had hid her baby bump on a visit to the Manhattan restaurant Pastis on Thursday.

The two have known each other for more than a decade when they began touring with each other. Rihanna and Rocky remained friends before People confirmed that they were dating in November of 2020.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City:

"I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA."

Advertisement

With the Associated Press