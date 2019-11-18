Ride-hail app Juno shuts down

article

The New York-based ride-hailing app Juno shut down for good on Monday.

"With the changing situation in the market, we share with you today the sad news that Juno's service is coming to an end," Juno said in an email to users. "Changing situation" is an allusion to New York's new regulations surrounding for-hire vehicles and drivers.

Juno recommend that riders use Lyft instead. Juno's parent company, Gett, has reportedly entered into a partnership with Lyft.

"Juno was built around the belief that happy drivers mean happy riders," Juno said in the email. "Together we achieved so much, with tens of thousands of the very best drivers delivering tens of millions of highly rated rides."

