Rev. Jesse Jackson, Blake family urge groups in Kenosha to engage in positive community service

The family of Jacob Blake hosted a community gathering at the site of Jacob’s shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The family was joined by civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sen. Lena Taylor, and other elected officials.

The event, which aims to support and celebrate the Kenosha community, will include a press conference, community clean-up, healing circle, voter registration booth as well as food and services provided by local businesses.

Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake

The city-wide cleanup program comes on the day President Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha. Rev. Jackson is urging the community not to protest President Trump's visit but to engage in positive community service.

“We don’t need more pain and division from a President set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake. “We need justice and relief for our community.”

“Members of our community of all races and backgrounds have come together in an extraordinary show of resilience and compassion, and that is what we will continue to do on Tuesday,” said Tanya Mclean, a Kenosha resident and friend of Jacob Blake’s family who helped organize the event.