Retired Southwest pilot mentors aviation photographer, gets picturesque sendoff in return

article

A retired pilot went out in style after the aviation photographer he mentored stunningly captured his final take-off.

Southwest Airlines tweeted the story on Saturday. The company posted breathtaking photos of Captain Ted Orris’s final takeoff with details of how the touching story came together.



According to Southwest, in 2015, Orris had a layover and noticed then-teenager Ryan Patterson taking photos of planes. Their introduction turned into a friendship lasting to this day.

Patterson would then become a professional aviation photographer.

Advertisement

When Patterson heard about Orris’s retirement, he devised a plan. He told his mentor he wouldn’t be able to celebrate his retirement in August. In reality, Patterson was arranging a helicopter so he could take pictures of Orris’ final flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

The photoshoot was beyond a success.



Patterson also posted the story on his Instagram page.

Orris posted the story as well.

Before Orris took off, Patterson sent him a text message, “Look up and wave!"

Orris graduated from Kent State University in 1983 and has flown for 40 years. According to his alma mater, Orris served as a flight instructor for Kent State students. He began his career in May 1987 with Jetstream International Airlines. He said he logged 27,500 hours of accident and incident-free flying. Orris wrote on his Instagram page that he took an early retirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the airline industry.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.