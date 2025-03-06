Retired NYPD officers work to restore car of slain officer Eddie Byrne

The Brief Retired NYPD officers are restoring the patrol car of Officer Eddie Byrne, who was ambushed and killed in 1988 while guarding a witness’s home in Queens. The 1987 Chevy Caprice, which had deteriorated due to flooding and fire damage, was recently transported to Long Island for restoration after four years of effort. The group aims to complete the restoration by the next anniversary of Byrne’s death and display the car at the NYPD Police Academy as a tribute to his sacrifice.



A group of retired NYPD officers and car enthusiasts are working to restore the patrol car that Officer Eddie Byrne was sitting in when he was assassinated 37 years ago.

Byrne, just 22 years old, was ambushed and shot five times while guarding a witness’s home in Queens in 1988. The vehicle, a 1987 Chevy Caprice, has deteriorated over the years, but the group has finally received permission to restore it and are hoping to display the car at the NYPD Police Academy as a tribute to Byrne’s sacrifice.

What we know:

Officer Eddie Byrne was shot and killed on February 26, 1988, while on duty in Queens. He was sitting in his patrol car, guarding the home of a witness when he was ambushed and fatally shot.

Now, retired NYPD and Nassau County police officers, including John Schwartz and Jason Caputo, have taken on the task of restoring Byrne’s vehicle to honor his memory.

"When he was killed, the word went out that, whenever a cop is killed you just show up," Schwartz said. "Whatever I can do. And that's that's what we did."

The car, which has been stored at various NYPD auto pounds, suffered significant damage over the years, including from flooding during Superstorm Sandy and a fire at the Erie Basin NYPD warehouse.

After four years of efforts, the retired officers successfully transported the vehicle to Long Island for restoration. They estimate the restoration will cost around $50,000, funded by private donations.

What they're saying:

"Knowing that an officer at the age of 22 was shot because of his uniform, because of the vehicle he sat in, and the job he was doing—it’s an emotional thing," said Caputo.

What's next:

The group hopes to complete the restoration within the next year, aiming to unveil the car on the anniversary of Byrne’s death on February 26. Once completed, they plan to display it at the NYPD Police Academy to educate and remind future generations of officers about the risks and sacrifices of the job.