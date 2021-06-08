Retired NYPD officer shot and killed with friend's gun during dispute

Police are trying to untangle how a retired NYPD officer was shot dead by a bullet fired from his friend’s gun.

"One of the males was a retired correction officer and the deceased is a retired member of the police department," NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta confirmed at a press conference Monday night.

Neither man has been officially identified by the NYPD, but FOX 5 has learned the retired cop was Thomas Marrinan, 57, and the retired correction officer is Robert Valasquez, 53.

The friends were outside the Korner pizzeria in Kensington, Brooklyn around 7:20 p.m. Monday when they noticed Valasquez’s 86-year-old father being harassed by a younger man, according to sources.

"The two males who are in their 50s confronted the 33 –year-old and a physical fight ensued," Chief Gulotta said. "The 53-year-old male pulled out his firearm, and one round, we believe, was discharged striking both victims."

Marrinan was shot in the chest. He was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, but it was too late. The 57-year-old was pronounced dead. The 33-year-old, who sources identified as Michael Soto, was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

Soto is in police custody as detectives investigate who fired that fatal shot.