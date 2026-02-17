Retired homicide detective questions ransom amid DNA testing in Nancy Guthrie case | WATCH

The Brief As authorities continue to pursue new leads including a glove being tested for DNA — retired homicide detective Jon Buehler offered insight into the case during an appearance on Good Day New York. Buehler said investigators are likely trying to identify and trace clothing seen in surveillance footage, possibly back to a retail purchase. Buehler, who previously worked on the Laci Peterson case, said he sees "stark similarities" between that investigation and the search for Guthrie.



Investigators searching for missing woman Nancy Guthrie have made clear that her family members are not suspects in her disappearance.

What we know:

As authorities continue to pursue new leads including a backpack seen on surveillance video and a glove being tested for DNA — retired homicide detective Jon Buehler offered insight into the case during an appearance on Good Day New York.

"I know the detectives are working really hard on this case," Buehler said from Tucson, Arizona. "It’s going to be the scientific evidence from DNA and from tracing down things that the guy was wearing when he went up to the doorbell cam."

TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Buehler said investigators are likely trying to identify and trace clothing seen in surveillance footage, possibly back to a retail purchase.

"There’s an active day for them every day on this case since it started," he said.

Similarities to Laci Peterson case

REDWOOD CITY, CA - DECEMBER 13: Edie Alejandre, a carrier for the San Francisco Examiner, hands out copies of the newspaper's special edition which headlines the sentence of death in the Scott Peterson Trial outside the San Mateo County Courthouse De Expand

Dig deeper:

Buehler, who previously worked on the Laci Peterson case, said he sees "stark similarities" between that investigation and the search for Guthrie.

"We have two at-risk victims that are missing, and we didn’t know where they were at the beginning of it," he said. "A lot of public interest in the case because of the high media attention to it."

While public attention can generate tips, he cautioned that it can also slow investigators down.

Emails sent to TMZ

Authorities are also examining ransom notes and emails sent to TMZ seeking money in exchange for information. Beulah said law enforcement cannot afford to ignore those communications.

"You can’t ignore any kind of evidence that comes in like this," he said. "If you end up in court with the guy who was responsible for this and you didn’t show in court that you investigated all these leads, the defense uses that to attack you and try and create reasonable doubt."

Still, Buehler expressed skepticism.

"If I’m going to send a ransom note out and expect a payment, I want to make sure that they can see what they’re paying for," he said. "That would be a picture of Nancy alive with something that documents today that she’s here."

As for the glove being tested for DNA, Beulah noted that processing evidence can take time and that investigators often keep details close to the vest to protect the integrity of the case.

"The thing that benefits the sheriff’s office down here is they’re keeping a clamp on the investigation so that they don’t let too much information out," he said. Releasing too many details, he added, could make it harder to verify whether a suspect has knowledge only the perpetrator would know.