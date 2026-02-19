Former homicide detective says investigators can’t rule out Mexican border in Nancy Guthrie search | WATCH

The Brief The FBI is analyzing a new, "highly sophisticated" ransom note 19 days into the search for Nancy Guthrie as the reward for her safe return grows. Investigators are examining whether Guthrie could have been taken across the Mexican border, though officials say they are only exploring the possibility as part of due diligence. Authorities continue to focus on forensic evidence from Guthrie’s home, including DNA testing, as concerns grow over her reported heart condition.



Nineteen days into the search for Nancy Guthrie, the FBI is analyzing a new, "highly sophisticated" ransom note as the reward for her safe return grows and investigators also examine the possibility she may have been taken across the Mexican border.

Retired homicide detective Jon Buehler said authorities have released few details but suggested that if the FBI is closely scrutinizing the letter, it could contain credible information.

"If the FBI is interested in this note, there might be something solid to it," he said. "We just have to wait and find out."

Search near Mexican border

Investigators have also examined the possibility that Nancy Guthrie may have been taken across the border into Mexico, though officials have not confirmed specific evidence pointing in that direction.

Buehler said authorities cannot afford to ignore the proximity of the border.

"It’s something that you can’t take off the board," he said. "The border is something that they’re concerned about, that they’re looking at. They can’t ignore it because it’s so close."

He added that tracking suspects or victims in Mexico can present additional challenges, particularly when tracing cell phone data.

"They don’t have the same type of tower arrangement that we have here in the U.S.," Buehler said. "It’s much more difficult to get away with it here, because the towers will hit real close to where the bad guy is. But in Mexico, it’s a little bit different."

He also noted that transporting someone across the border undetected would require planning and coordination.

"It would have been difficult to get her across the border unless they were able to secure her some way and covertly bring her back in the opposite direction that they used to bring the illegals in here," he said.

Buehler emphasized that, so far, investigators appear to be exploring the possibility as part of standard due diligence rather than in response to a confirmed tip.

Nancy's health

As the search stretches into its third week, concerns are mounting about Guthrie’s health. Buehler said her reported heart condition and need for medication add urgency to the investigation.

"Are they giving her medication? Are they caring for her the way that she needs to be cared for? That’s the unknown question," he said.

He expressed hope that whoever is responsible would provide necessary medical care despite the alleged crime.

"We can only hope that they have some semblance of civility and humanity left inside them," he said.

DNA, forensic evidence

Local authorities have said they are concentrating heavily on evidence inside Guthrie’s home, including potential DNA, rather than pursuing other publicly discussed theories.

Buehler called that strategy sound, while cautioning that forensic analysis takes time.

"They’re doing that the right way," he said. "The scientific evidence and processing of DNA is a time-consuming process, and it has to be peer-reviewed. It doesn’t just happen overnight."

He also noted that some evidence is consumed during testing and must be carefully preserved for future analysis.

"The DNA results could reveal a suspect," Buehler said. "But we never know when that’s going to come up."

For now, investigators continue to sort through a flood of incoming tips, prioritize leads and analyze the latest ransom note, as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its 19th day.