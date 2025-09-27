article

The Brief Resy, the online restaurant reservation service, released a new list of its 100 favorite restaurants in the U.S. Eleven of those restaurants are in the New York area, including seven in the top 50. Smithereens in the East Village was ranked No. 6



Resy, the online restaurant reservation service, just released a list of 100 of their staff's favorite restaurants in the country, and several of them are right here in New York City.

The Resy 100

What we know:

Resy released "The Resy 100" last week. The list isn't explicitly meant to rank the "best" restaurants in the U.S., but rather, the platform says, "These are places that make us want to return again and again, and define the best of our dining culture today."

"They don’t have to be new," Resy said. "They don’t have to have a famous chef at the helm. They could be absolutely anywhere — as we’ve learned, a great meal can find you where you least expect it."

The list, expectedly, only includes restaurants that are on the Resy platform.

SUGGESTED: Jerry quits Ben & Jerry's after 47 years, says parent company 'silencing' him

Top restaurants in NYC

Local perspective:

Eleven restaurants in New York City made Resy's top 100, including seven in the top 50.

At No. 6 was Smithereens in the East Village, which Resy said boasted "a charmingly off-kilter remix of staples."

The No. 9 spot went to Shaw-Naé's House on Staten Island. "Many restaurants boast about their homestyle cooking and hospitality, but Shaw-Naé’s House truly delivers that from the moment you step through their doors," wrote Resy's Deanna Ting.

At No. 14 was Place de Fêtes, regarded for both its food and its wine.

Houseman the "quintessential unassuming neighborhood spot," according to Resy, came in at No. 18.

Txikito in Chelsea made it in at No. 28. Resy's Ting called it "an ever-evolving classic."

At No. 40 was Radio Kwara in Brooklyn, which the list said "feels like the sort of Brooklyn bistro where you can settle in for comfort."

Sofreh in Brooklyn was No. 50 with its Iranian cuisine.

Shukette in Chelsea (No. 59), Cactus Wren on the Lower East Side (No. 69), Bar Bête in Brooklyn (No. 82) and KRU Brooklyn (No. 88) rounded out the remaining entries in the top 100.

The Top 10

Liholiho Yacht Club — San Francisco, CA Pêche — New Orleans, LA Lutèce — Washington, D.C. Kann — Portland, OR The Grey Restaurant — Savannah, GA Smithereens — New York, NY TAPORI — Washington, D.C. Kira — Houston, TX Shaw-naé's House — Staten Island, NY Nixta Taqueria — Austin, TX

Dig deeper:

You can check out the full list, and the Resy staff's reasoning by tapping or clicking here.