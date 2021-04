Reseda mother charged in deaths of her three children, ages 3, 2, 6 months

A 30-year-old woman is in custody after her three kids, aged 3, 2 and 6 months, were found dead inside a home in Reseda Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of three young children, prompting a search for a suspect.

LAPD later identified the children's mother, Liliana Carrillo, as the person of interest in the triple murder.

Carrillo was eventually taken into custody in Tulare County in Northern California.

During the search for Carrillo, LAPD said she may have carjacked a Toyota pickup truck in Bakersfield earlier in the day. She was also identified as the sole suspect in the deadly attacks.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the grieving family. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.

According to the children's relative, the children's parents had been at the center of a tense custody battle. The father's cousin, Teri Miller, told FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez that the children's father, Erick Denton, had reached out to DCFS and police for help as Carrillo "needed help."

