Reports: Tucson area man accused of killing his son while trying to "exorcise a demon from him"

Media reports in Tucson say a man is accused of killing his six-year-old son while trying to exorcise a demon from him.

According to a news report by Tucson television station KOLD, Pablo Martinez reportedly admitted to pouring hot water down the child's throat on September 26, at a home on the Pascua Yaqui Reservation, which is located southwest of the city.

Martinez told investigators that he noticed his son had a "demon inside him" earlier in the week, and that his child had been acting demonic. Martinez said he knew he had to "cast the demon out" after he saw something evil inside his son while giving him a bath.

Martinez, according to investigators, admitted to holding the six-year-old under a faucet, and claimed the hot water began to "cast the demon out". The child, Martinez said, was under the water for five to 10 minutes. The child reportedly suffered burns to 15% of his body, including in his forearms, elbows, and head.

When police with the Pascua Yaqui Police Department arrived at the scene, they were first told by Martinez that they wouldn't understand, and they were not in the right mindset or belief. Eventually, officers were able to enter the home and found the child completely naked in bed and not breathing.

Martinez, according to the report, made his initial court appearance on Friday, and is being held in U.S. Marshals custody.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.