Reporter says she was groped by man on live TV

A news reporter in Georgia says she was groped on live TV while covering a road race and police are investigating the case as a sexual battery report.

WSAV-TV reporter Alex Bozarjian told police the man ran up from behind and slapped and then grabbed her buttocks as she was doing a live broadcast of the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run.

Bozarjian said on Twitter that she was violated, objectified and embarrassed. She told police that she wants to pursue criminal charges.

Thomas Callaway of Statesboro soon stepped forward as the man who slapped Bozarjian. He went to the TV station to give an on-camera apology the station aired Tuesday evening.

“It was an awful act and an awful mistake,” Callaway said.

He also said he was trying to pat Bozarjian on the back or shoulder and didn't realize until seeing the video that he touched her buttocks.

A video clip of Callaway swatting Bozarjian during her live report had been viewed more than 11 million times on Twitter as of Wednesday.

Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said Wednesday the case has been assigned to a detective. No charges have been filed.