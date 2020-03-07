Expand / Collapse search

Report: Women held lead roles in almost half of family movies in 2019

Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
article

(left to right) Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Greta Gerwig, attend the Little Women photocall held at the Corinthia, London. (Photo by Lia Toby/PA Images via Getty Images)

2019 was a huge year for women in Hollywood. 

According to a new study by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender I Media, women held leads in 48 percent of movies between ratings “G” and “PG-13.”

The number doubled from 2007 when women only accounted for 24 percent of the same family movies.

Movies like “Captain Marvel,” “Little Women” and “Dark Phoenix” stormed the box office, each taking in more than $150M in revenue worldwide. 

However, the study shows there’s still ground to cover to reach equality. Male supporting characters outnumber female supporting characters 2 to 1.

