Report: U.S. births decline for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year in a row, birthrates in the United States are down according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the report, the nation is having its lowest birthrate in 32 years, with births among women ages 15 to 44 falling just under 3.8 million.

Teenage birth rates for girls ages 15 to 19 declined for black, white, Hispanic and Asian teens.

The 2018 general fertility rate also hit a record low, with the study saying that the U.S. fertility rate is below the level needed to replace the population.