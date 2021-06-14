Report: Times Square pop-up vaccine site used expired doses

article

A pop-up COVID vaccination site in Times Square may have administered ineffective shots to people last week, according to a report.

The operators of a vaccine site that was located inside the former NFL Experience building sent an emergency notice to scores of patients saying that the staff mistakenly used expired doses of the Pfizer vaccine between June 5 and June 10, the New York Post reported .

ATC Healthcare Services is telling patients that they need to get another shot because the dose they received may not be effective.

In a statement, the New York City Health Department said that Pfizer recommended that the patients get another shot "as soon as possible."

"While there is no safety risk for the patients, the re-administration is being carried out to ensure that the individuals are fully protected," the Health Department told FOX 5 NY. "Those patients have received e-mails, phone calls, and are also being sent letters to make sure they are aware of this situation."

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 requires two shots to be given about three weeks apart, according to the CDC .

