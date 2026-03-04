Report exposes NYC’s top 10 ‘super speeders’ as advocates push crackdown: See list

A newly released report is shining a spotlight on New York City’s top 10 "super speeders," drivers who racked up hundreds of tickets in school zones last year alone and in some cases paid tens of thousands of dollars in fines without slowing down.

What we know:

The analysis, released by Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets, found that the 10 worst offenders were caught by city speed cameras an average of 179 times each in 2024.

NYC's top speeder: 259 speeding tickets, more than $60K in fines

By the numbers:

The top offender, the owner of an Audi A6 purchased in mid-2023 received 259 speed camera tickets, all in Brooklyn, according to the report. The driver’s identity was not released. Records show more than $60,000 in fines have been paid.

Other drivers on the list paid between roughly $10,000 and $20,000 in fines each. The remaining five offenders owe a combined $97,000, the groups said.

Advocates argue the numbers underscore what they call a glaring flaw in the city’s enforcement system: Repeat offenders can continue driving despite mounting violations.

NYC speeding crackdown

Traffic on Eighth Avenue in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. New York City's public buses and taxis are traveling at faster speeds after the start of a controversial congestion-pricing program that charges motorists to drive on Manhattan's bus Expand

More than 2.5 million New Yorkers live within a five-minute walk of an intersection where one of the top 10 super speeders was caught speeding, according to the report. The groups say that means residents across multiple neighborhoods face repeated risks.

"No matter where you live, where you work, where you go to school, where your doctor’s office is, to get there you’re putting yourself or your family in danger of crossing one of these intersections where these repeat super speeders are getting tickets time and time and time again and nothing’s happening to them," said Alexis Ledge of Transportation Alternatives.

NYC speed cameras

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Cars are viewed on a Manhattan Street on November 7, 2014 in New York City. A new 25 miles-per-hour speed limit went into effect city-wide today, down from 30. The new speed limit, which was signed into law by Mayor de Bla Expand

Dig deeper:

Under the city’s current system, speed cameras issue $50 tickets for violations in school zones. But advocates say fines alone are not enough to deter the most reckless drivers.

They are urging state lawmakers to pass the "Stop Super Speeders" bill, introduced earlier this year by Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

The legislation would require drivers who receive 16 or more speeding tickets within a 12-month period to install a speed-limiting device in their vehicles.

The device would use GPS technology programmed with posted speed limits and prevent drivers from exceeding them.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a similar pilot program as part of her State of the State agenda..

Lawmakers would need to approve the measure as part of the state budget.

What they're saying:

Supporters say such technology is necessary to prevent habitual speeders from endangering pedestrians and other motorists.

The other side:

Critics have raised questions in the past about implementation and oversight.

What's next:

For now, advocates say the data make one point clear: Despite hundreds of tickets and steep financial penalties, some of the city’s most reckless drivers are still on the road.