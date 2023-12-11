Report: Broadway attendance rises to 83% of pre-COVID numbers

article

According to a new report, audience attendance on Broadway is back to over 80 percent of its pre-COVID numbers.

The report by the Broadway League says that the 2022-2023 season saw 12.3 million people take in a show on the Great White Way, just 16.8 percent shy of the record-breaking 2018-19 season, the last complete season before COVID-19 shutdowns.

"While we are not yet back to pre-COVID attendance levels, audiences are returning," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

According to the report, audience diversity numbers also hit a new high, with 29 percent of attendees identifying as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Color).

"This is likely from a combination of outreach efforts as well as more shows being written and/or starring people of color," St. Martin said.

A few other show-stopping key stats from the report: