Report: Broadway attendance rises to 83% of pre-COVID numbers

FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - According to a new report, audience attendance on Broadway is back to over 80 percent of its pre-COVID numbers.

The report by the Broadway League says that the 2022-2023 season saw 12.3 million people take in a show on the Great White Way, just 16.8 percent shy of the record-breaking 2018-19 season, the last complete season before COVID-19 shutdowns.

"While we are not yet back to pre-COVID attendance levels, audiences are returning," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. 

According to the report, audience diversity numbers also hit a new high, with 29 percent of attendees identifying as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Color).

"This is likely from a combination of outreach efforts as well as more shows being written and/or starring people of color," St. Martin said.

 A few other show-stopping key stats from the report:

  • Just 35% of attendances were from people from the New York City metropolitan area (21.7% from New York City and 13.6% from the surrounding suburbs)
  • 17% of Broadway theatergoers (or 2.1 million admissions) were from countries outside the U.S.
  • The average age of the Broadway theatergoers was 40.4 years old, the youngest demographic in 20 years
  • The average number of attendances by the Broadway theatergoer was four in the past year. The devoted fans who attended 15 or more performances comprised only 4.9% of the audience but accounted for 30.2% of all tickets (3.7 million admissions).
  • Music and personal recommendations were the strongest motivating factors for show selection
  • Most theatergoers preferred company, with many attending in pairs or small groups of family and friends
  • A resounding 95% of attendees pledged their undying love for Broadway, planning to catch another show in the future