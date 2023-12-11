Report: Broadway attendance rises to 83% of pre-COVID numbers
NEW YORK - According to a new report, audience attendance on Broadway is back to over 80 percent of its pre-COVID numbers.
The report by the Broadway League says that the 2022-2023 season saw 12.3 million people take in a show on the Great White Way, just 16.8 percent shy of the record-breaking 2018-19 season, the last complete season before COVID-19 shutdowns.
"While we are not yet back to pre-COVID attendance levels, audiences are returning," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.
According to the report, audience diversity numbers also hit a new high, with 29 percent of attendees identifying as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Color).
"This is likely from a combination of outreach efforts as well as more shows being written and/or starring people of color," St. Martin said.
A few other show-stopping key stats from the report:
- Just 35% of attendances were from people from the New York City metropolitan area (21.7% from New York City and 13.6% from the surrounding suburbs)
- 17% of Broadway theatergoers (or 2.1 million admissions) were from countries outside the U.S.
- The average age of the Broadway theatergoers was 40.4 years old, the youngest demographic in 20 years
- The average number of attendances by the Broadway theatergoer was four in the past year. The devoted fans who attended 15 or more performances comprised only 4.9% of the audience but accounted for 30.2% of all tickets (3.7 million admissions).
- Music and personal recommendations were the strongest motivating factors for show selection
- Most theatergoers preferred company, with many attending in pairs or small groups of family and friends
- A resounding 95% of attendees pledged their undying love for Broadway, planning to catch another show in the future