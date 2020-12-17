Report: Average American spending between $1,000-$2,000 on holiday gifts

article

New data from product review website Reviews.org shows that the average American expects to spend roughly $1,800 on gifts this holiday season.

Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation said in October, consumers were planning on spending an average of about $1,000 on gifts and only seasonal purchases.

Both surveys found Americans will likely shop more online in 2020. Likely due in part to COVID-19 lockdowns and an aversion to shopping in-person as cases spike in certain areas.

Reviews.org found that about half of the average American's holiday expenditures will go towards electronic purchases.

About one in every five Americans say half of the gifts they buy will be digital, including E-Gift cards, subscription services and video game redemptions.

The site also says Sony's Playstation 5 gaming console will be the most popular toy gift in the U.S. this year.

Nerf guns and Hot Wheels toys will also be among the most popular toy gifts this year.