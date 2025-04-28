Rep. Mike Lawler considering 2026 run for NY Governor

The Brief Rep. Mike Lawler says he will decide by June whether to run for New York governor in 2026. Lawler joins a growing list of potential GOP candidates, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Republican leaders plan to avoid a primary, aiming to select a gubernatorial nominee at next year’s state convention.



Representative Mike Lawler, fresh off his re-election to represent the Lower Hudson Valley, fs weighing a possible run for New York governor in 2026, joining a growing list of Republicans eyeing the race.

What we know:

Speaking with FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay, Lawler says that he plans to make a decision by June on whether he will launch a campaign for governor. While the race may seem far off, Republican candidates are already positioning themselves to challenge Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

Lawler just won re-election in a district that has tilted more Democratic in recent years. Despite the tough political environment, he sees potential for a Republican comeback, citing former Congressman Lee Zeldin’s relatively strong performance in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

"We're going through this process of evaluating the state and the data and to see whether or not there's a real pathway," Lawler said. "You know, Zeldin did well, but he still lost by 350,000 votes. President Trump did better, but he still lost by a million votes. And so the question is, is there really a pathway to winning? I'm not interested in going on a kamikaze mission. You know, if I do it, it's going to be because I believe there's a pathway to win."

Other Republican Candidates:

Lawler is not the only Republican considering a run for governor. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is also weighing a bid, and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently signaled interest as well.

Stefanik had been appointed by former President Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations but returned to her House seat after concerns arose that her departure could jeopardize the Republicans' slim majority in Congress.

By the numbers:

A new poll released by Republican pollster Landon Wall with GrayHouse shows Stefanik leading in a hypothetical Republican primary for governor. Stefanik garnered 44 percent support among Republicans, compared to 7 percent for Lawler and 5 percent for Blakeman.

What's next:

Republican leaders, including New York State GOP Chairman Ed Cox, are optimistic about 2026 and are planning to avoid a messy primary.

"President Trump picked up 10 percentage points over what he did four years before. So we have momentum going here," Cox said. "In many parts of the state, it is going to be a little bit more difficult than Lee Zeldin had in 2022. On the other hand, he had a very difficult primary that got in his way. This time, we are not going to have our primary."

Instead, Republicans plan to select their nominee at the state convention next year.