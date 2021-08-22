Rep. Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 1:24 AM EDT, Bergen County
15
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:56 PM EDT until TUE 11:26 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until SUN 11:15 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 PM EDT until SUN 11:45 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Monmouth County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:47 PM EDT until MON 2:45 AM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:11 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Warren County

Rep. Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

Published 
Politics
Associated Press
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl) and Ginger Luckey arrive before he speaks during the "Save America Summit" at the Trump National Doral golf resort on April 09, 2021 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl) and Ginger Luckey arrive before he speaks during the "Save America Summit" at the Trump National Doral golf resort on April 09, 2021 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI - U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed "I love my wife!" along with a photo of them together — he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.

Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.

Gaetz had been in Iowa on Thursday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally that is part of a national tour where they falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump and downplay the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckey, 26, is from Southern California and works for a company that focuses on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.

Gaetz is under investigation as part of a probe that led to the arrest and plea deal of his close friend, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole Count, Florida, tax collector.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last May to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. His plea agreement with prosecutors requires continued cooperation with an ongoing probe into sex trafficking.

Gaetz, who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, was not mentioned in Greenberg’s plea agreement. But Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into Gaetz’s supposed pay-for-sex relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.