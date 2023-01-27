Rep. George Santos' former friends accuse him of more lies, theft

The trail of lies and unanswered questions following Rep. George Santos continued to grow on Friday, as two former friends shared their stories about the freshman Congressman.

Yasser Rabello is a pharmacist and former friend who lived with Santos, his mother, and his sister for three months.

"I never thought he would be a congressman," he said.

RELATED: 'I feel betrayed' - George Santos donors want money questions answered

Adriana Parizzi is a family friend from Brazil who shared pictures of her daughter, Bruna, and Santos back in 2011.

Former friends of Rep. George Santos are sharing their stories about the embattled Congressman's past.

"He was happy and funny," Parizzi said. "A perfect person to be with."

Now Santos is in the spotlight for being anything but perfect. Rabello met Parizzi in the Brazilian WhatsApp group he created where those who knew Santos now exchange stories.

"He never told me that he was into politics, but I always knew that he was always into being famous," Rabello said.

RELATED: Rep. George Santos claimed he was targeted for assassination

Rabello knew Santos as Anthony Devolder in 2013.

"His whole body language has all the attitudes of someone telling the truth, but that’s not the case," he said.

Former friends of Rep. George Santos are sharing their stories about the embattled Congressman's past.

Rabello says he would pay Santos $500 a month to live with them in their two-bedroom apartment in Queens. Stories told to him by Santos would many times include information Rebello previously shared.

"I told him that I had a cousin that studied at Baruch College and he told me ‘I graduated from Baruch College,’" he said. "I asked him, ‘It wasn’t NYU?’ He said it was both. In my mind I was like what’s going on?"

RELATED: McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if Ethics Committee determines he broke the law

Parizzi is also trying to figure out what’s going on. She accused Santos of stealing jewelry and money from her. Conversations in Portuguese shared with FOX 5 NY show him getting defensive and threatening.

"If you get him in lies he has some way that he can get out of them," she said.

Former friends of Rep. George Santos are sharing their stories about the embattled Congressman's past.

There are no immediate signs of Santos resigning. Santos' ex-boyfriend told CNN that Santos will never resign because "his ego is too big."

However, should he be forced out of office, Republicans and Democrats say they have qualified and competent candidates ready to try and fill his seat.

Speaking to FOX 5 NY, some constituents said they are committed to doing everything they can to get Santos removed from office.

"We need to get society back to what it used to be," said one constituent. "There are rules to be followed and laws to be followed."

Santos who hasn’t gone on the record to answer our questions took to Twitter saying he’s getting the job done as the media fails in their attempts to smear him.

"I think he has to start looking for professional or psychological help," Rabello said.