Rep. Crist calls for removal of president under 25th Amendment

"The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President."

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL13) issued a tweet calling for the removal of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, as the United States Capitol Building was overtaken by a violent mob Wednesday.

The U.S. Capitol was locked down after pro-Trump protesters charged the building during Congress' counting of the Electoral College votes.

Crist's colleague, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL14) was told to stay inside her office in the Congressional office building during the meelee.

"It’s outrageous that folks are trying to disrupt a peaceful transfer of power from one president to another, Castor told FOX 13's Evan Axelbank. "That's what makes America America."

The White House said National Guard troops and federal protective services were en route to the Capitol to help end the violent occupation by President Donald Trump's supporters who seek to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump released a video via Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. asking protesters to leave the Capitol building.

In the video, the president maintained his baseless claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"You have to go home now," the president said. "Go home in peace."

The statement was an expansion of his earlier request for protesters to "remain peaceful."