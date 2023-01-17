The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!

Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.

According to their website, starting at about $535, eligible customers can rent chickens for up to six months, depending on the availability.

Materials will be provided including a starter kit, which contains chicken feed, water dishes, feed dishes, and a heat source.

Rental packages include free delivery to College Station/Centerville and residents within a 50-mile radius. However, outside of that, renters could be faced with additional transportation fees.

Here's a look at what their rental packages look like:

Standard Rental Package - $535

Rentals available: Now for six months!

Delivery, setup, and pick-up of the contents

2 Rent The Chicken Egg-Laying Hens

1 Standard Chicken Coop that can be easily moved

1 Food dish

1 Water dish

100 pounds of non-gmo chicken feed

Quick guide for taking care of your Rent The Chickens

A copy of "Fresh Eggs Daily" by Lisa Steele

Standard Upgrade Rental Package - $635

Rentals available: Now for six months!

Delivery, setup, and pick-up of the contents

2 Rent The Chicken Egg-Laying Hens

1 Deluxe Chicken Coop that can be easily moved (usually holds 4 hens!)

1 Food dish

1 Water dish

100 pounds of non-gmo chicken feed

Quick guide for taking care of your Rent The Chickens

A copy of "Fresh Eggs Daily" by Lisa Steele

Deluxe Rental Package - $785

Rentals available: Now for six months!

Delivery, setup, and pick-up of the contents

4 Rent The Chicken Egg-Laying Hens

1 Deluxe Chicken Coop that can be easily moved

1 Food dish

1 Water dish

200 pounds of non-gmo chicken feed

Quick guide for taking care of your Rent The Chickens

A copy of "Fresh Eggs Daily" by Lisa Steele

To learn more about how to rent the chicken, click here.