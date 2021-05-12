Remington gun factory closed 8 months ago reopens in upstate New York

article

The longstanding Remington gun factory in the Mohawk Valley has reopened eight months after its previous owner closed the plant and laid off hundreds of workers.

New plant owner Roundhill Group LLC said in an email to the Times Telegram that the company has called back 230 workers to the Ilion factory. Phil Smith of the United Mine Workers of America said 120 hourly workers are among those who have been called back to work.

The gun factory has been a vital part of the region's economy since the 19th century. Workers were furloughed at the end of September as the company went through bankruptcy proceedings under the previous owners.

The reopening comes more than a month after the union announced it had reached an agreement with Roundhill recognizing the union as the hourly employees’ collective bargaining agent when they return to work.

Roundhill has said it hopes to hire back hundreds more workers as it ramps up firearms production. Plans called for starting production with the Model 870 shotgun line.

Remington Arms donated manufacturing space for hospital supplies in New York at the start of the pandemic.

The company offered the state and federal government "approximately one million square feet of unused and available manufacturing space" at the Ilion plant, the Ithaca Journal reported.

Remington Armsjoined several other companies to offer to help fight back against the coronavirus pandemic. Several distilleries have started producing hand sanitizer to help fill the shortage.