Remembering Bay Area hyphy powerhouse Traxamillion as 'classy' mastermind

A Bay Area music producer is being remembered as a powerhouse responsible for a cultural movement known as hyphy.

Traxamillion, aka, Sultan Banks, died Sunday of cancer at an aunt's home in the South Bay at age 43.

But those he worked with say he will live on through his music.

His manager and a fellow music producer say Traxamillion brought something unique to the Bay Area music scene.

Sirens, a project featuring all female artists, was Traxamillion's last before his death.

Some music was created at this studio in Emeryville where his manager Prashant "PK" Kumar spoke about his impact.

"Just a classy guy. Great demeanor, not a big talker, extremely humble. He let his work speak for himself," Kumar said.

The artist was the force behind the Bay Area hip hop music and cultural movement known as "hyphy" in the early 2000s.

He received top billing for his "Slapp Addict" album in 2006, which featured Bay Area talents such as Too Short and Mistah F.A.B.

"He put out Slapp Addict, a lot of people considered that to be the soundtrack to the hyphy movement," said Kumar.

The New Jersey native grew up in San Jose. Fellow musicians and friends describe Traxamillion as a musical powerhouse.

"He's a mastermind. He takes his time. He understands music. He knew how to make hit songs, " said music producer Kevin Allen formerly known as Erk Tha Jerk.

"He was very talented and brought people to him," said Kumar.

E-40 who had worked with Traxamillion, posted a video in tribute to him on social media.

Kumar showed KTVU a poster the music producer made featuring many Bay Area artists he worked with.

He said Traxamillion had fought a rare form of cancer for the past four years while continuing to create music, that the artist did most of his work quietly behind the scenes.

"Without the beat, you don't get inspired to make the song. So it would always start with him," said Kumar.

"He wasn't trying to be famous. That wasn't his thing. He wanted respect. I think he got that," said Allen.

Kumar said he's planning on holding a public memorial for his friend, date to be determined.