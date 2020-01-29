Remains of North Carolina soldier arrive in the United States

The flag-draped coffin of Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based in Knightdale, North Carolina. He died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the Defense Department said. The incident remains under investigation.

Spc. Moore was deployed to Syria as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

NORTH CAROLINA SOLDIER DIES IN ACCIDENT IN SYRIA

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Spc Antonio I. Moore, of Wilmington, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, N.C. (U.S. Air Force Photo Expand

This week, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of Spc. Moore.

“Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of Wilmington native Spc. Antonio I. Moore. We’re honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion,” Cooper said in a news release.

Advertisement

Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Feb. 2.

Spc. Moore is survived by his parents and three siblings. Details have not yet been released on his funeral plans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are currently in eastern Syria.