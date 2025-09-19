2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC: Everything to know

The Brief The 24th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC will take place on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Registration is capped at 30,000 participants to ensure a memorable experience. The event pays tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission.



The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC returns on Sunday, Sept. 28, promising an inspiring day for participants.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Special will air on FOX 5 and FOX LOCAL beginning Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m.

Registration details and event highlights

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, emphasized the event's significance, saying, "This event is the cornerstone of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It’s how we honored the life of my brother Stephen in 2002, and it remains a moving tribute to all of those lost on 9/11 24 years later."

Participates in the Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk run through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel

Participants will retrace the steps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, with a limit of 30,000 spots available. The day concludes with a celebratory BBQ and concert on Vesey Street featuring free food, drinks, and live entertainment.

On September 11, 2001, after his shift had ended, firefighter Stephen Siller ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel with 60 lbs of gear to the Twin Towers to help save others, ultimately giving his life. Siller's heroic actions on 9/11 became the inspiration for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was created in his honor to support first responders and military heroes. The organization's mission and ongoing work are a direct result of his selflessness.

Why you should care:

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC is a heartfelt tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians lost on 9/11. The event supports the foundation's efforts to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and build smart homes for injured veterans.

Registration

Registration for the 2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC will close on Sunday, September 21st at 11:59 p.m. Registration may close prior to September 21st if the event reaches capacity, according to event organizers.

Cost

The event costs $110 for an adult with time chip and $90 for an adult with no time chip. Children 14 and under run free but must register.

All participants must have their bibs by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, as no bibs will be distributed on race day. Time chips are for participants aged 15 and older, and cell phone use is prohibited along the run course to ensure safety.

Course route map

The Tunnel to Towers 5K begins in Brooklyn near the entrance of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and ends at West Street and Murray Street in Manhattan. The course is about 3.5 miles long, or five kilometers.

Road closures

The full list of road closures is not yet available, but here are anticipated closures based on previous years of the race:

Manhattan

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and River Terrace

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End

West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass / Battery Place

Battery Park Underpass

Brooklyn

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

King Street between Dwight Street and Richards Street

Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street

Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (Manhattan-bound Entrance) / Brooklyn Battery Tunnel West

Start time

The race has a start time of 9:30 a.m.

For more information on registration, packet pickup and security procedures, visit the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC FAQ page.

Performance by Chris Janson

Multi-Platinum country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson is set to headline the finish line concert following the race.

Janson, an ACM Award winner, has taken five singles to the number-one spot, including the five-times Platinum "Buy Me A Boat," the Platinum "Fix A Drink," Platinum "Good Vibes," Gold "Done" and "All I Need Is You." His songs "Boat" and "Girl" were also recognized on the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s "Songs I Wish I’d Written" list.

His new album, Wild Horses, which features his current Top 40 radio hit "Me & A Beer," was released on August 1st.

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Special

Here are the air times for the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Special, which will be broadcast on FOX LOCAL:

WNYW/FOX 5:

Friday, October 3rd: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 5th: 12:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

WWOR/My 9:

Saturday, October 4th: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 5th: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.