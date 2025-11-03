Record-breaking early voting could reshape New York City’s election outcome

The Brief The NYC Board of Elections announced that a record-breaking 151, 212 New Yorkers voted early on Sunday alone, the highest in NYC history. Younger voters made up more than half of early ballots, a shift that could boost frontrunner Zohran Mamdani as experts warn that high energy doesn’t always guarantee results. Analysts like Hank Sheinkopf and Meena Bose say turnout could top 2 million, the highest in 30 years, underscoring a fiercely competitive race and a reenergized New York electorate.



New York City saw unprecedented voter enthusiasm this election cycle, with more than 735,000 ballots cast during the nine days of early voting.

The NYC Board of Elections announced that a record-breaking 151, 212 New Yorkers voted early on Sunday alone, the highest in NYC history.

Officials say it’s the highest turnout for a non-presidential election year in city history and four times higher than the early vote count during the 2021 mayoral race.

Early voting numbers: Brooklyn had highest early voter turnout

By the numbers:

Brooklyn led the city with the highest early voting turnout, followed by Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Political observers say the record-setting turnout underscores just how engaged voters are.

"It’s also telling you the high level of voter interest," one analyst said, noting that it’s the first time since 1969 that three major candidates have appeared on the ballot in a mayoral race.

More than half of early voters were under 55

More than half of early voters are under age 55, signaling a generational shift that could boost candidates like Zohran Mamdani, who continues to lead in most polls.

What do the numbers mean, who is winning?

Meena Bose, Professor of Presidential Studies at Hofstra University, said the numbers are a sign of historic engagement.

"We certainly see turnout is roughly two-thirds of what the total turnout was in June, so that’s significant," Bose said.

"There is reporting that suggests total turnout on Election Day could approach 2 million. We haven’t seen numbers like that for a mayoral race in more than 30 years."

But Bose also cautioned against reading too much into early figures: "The early voter turnout certainly indicates enthusiasm, particularly over the weekend and in specific boroughs. But of course, Election Day is still to come. That’s when the election will be decided."

NYC mayoral polls

Despite Mamdani’s consistent double-digit lead over Andrew Cuomo in most polls, Bose warned against assuming the race is over.

"Polls attempt to be predictive, but they’re not decisive," she said. "We’ve seen polls be completely wrong before. The fact that most still show one candidate ahead — even if some have narrowed — suggests momentum, but not a guarantee."

When asked who might ultimately decide the election, Bose pointed to the mix of first-time voters and older, more consistent voters:

"We’re seeing a lot of new voters, especially younger people who registered for the first time," she said. "Older voters — 50, 60 and above — tend to vote more reliably, particularly in off-year elections. But there are still many undecided older voters, and what motivates them — whether it’s housing, jobs, or safety — could be key."

Election Day

What's next:

With in-person voting beginning, total turnout could approach 2 million ballots, a level not seen in decades.

Whether the surge of younger voters will reshape the city’s political landscape or older, more traditional voters will determine the final outcome remains to be seen.

Either way, the numbers suggest one thing is certain: New Yorkers are more energized than ever.