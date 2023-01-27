Recall: Some Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites, popcorn contain potential peanut allergens
Drizzilicious rice cake bites and drizzled popcorn have been recalled due to an undeclared peanut allergen on the packaging.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Drizzilicious’ parent company Snack Innovations Inc. issued the recall on Jan. 25 and warned anyone who may suffer from a peanut allergy or has a severe sensitivity could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The products involved in the recall include:
Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4 oz and/or .74 oz bags
Flavor: Birthday cake
Lot code: N3-11BHNV3552
Best by date: Sept. 21, 2023
Lot code: N3-11BHNV3552
Best by date: Sept. 12, 2023
Lot code: N3-21BHNV0093
Best by date: Oct. 9, 2023
Flavor: Cinnamon Swirl
Lot code: N3-11BHNV3562
Best by date: Sept. 23, 2022
Lot code: N4-11BHNV0163
Best by date: Oct. 16, 2023
Lot code: N3-11BHNV0053
Best by date: Oct. 5, 2023
Flavor: Cookies & cream
Lot code: N4-11BHNV0183
Best by date: Oct. 18, 2023
Lot code: N3-11BHNV0093
Best by date: Oct. 9, 2023
Flavor: Salted caramel
Lot code: N3-11BHNV0083
Best by date: Oct. 8, 2023
Drizzilicious drizzled popcorn 3.6 oz bags
Flavor: Birthday cake
Lot code: N3-11BHNV3322
Best by date: July 28, 2023
Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites .74 oz 32-ct variety box
Lot code: N3-11BHNV3462
Best by date: Sept. 19, 2023
Lot code: N4-21BHNV3532
Best by date: Sept. 22, 2023
The popcorn and mini rice cake bites come in pillow bags and are able to stand on their own. The bags have a resealable zip opening and consumers who purchased these products can find the lot code on the back of the bags.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
Anyone who may have purchased these products but does not suffer from a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity can consume the popcorn and rice cake bites as normal.
Those who do have a peanut allergy or intolerance and purchased the recalled items can bring them back to where they were purchased for a full refund.
For anyone who may have questions about the recalled products, they can contact the Drizzilicious consumer center at 1-888-445-5122, Monday-Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or send an email to foodsafety@snackinnovations.com.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.