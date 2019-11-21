Recall: Cheese Nips warns of possible plastic contamination in some boxes of snack

The makers of Cheese Nips issued a voluntary recall for certain boxes of the cheese-flavored snack over possible plastic contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced it will be recalling a limited quantity of the crackers after employees noticed tiny pieces of yellow plastic from a dough scraper on some of the company’s manufacturing equipment.

Cheese Nips (Mondelez International, Inc.)

The recall affects 11-ounce boxes labeled with UPC code 0 44000 03454 5 and expiration dates of May 18-20, 2020.

Consumers should discard any products that are part of the recall, the FDA warned.

There have been no reports of illnesses or injury related to the recall.

