Real ID deadline nears: DMV appointments hard to find as May 7 approaches

The Brief Starting May 7, 2025, anyone flying domestically or entering secure federal facilities in the United States must have a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or valid passport. DMV appointments across New York are nearly fully booked through June, prompting the state to open 10 locations on Saturdays from April 5 to June. Applicants must provide documentation proving identity, legal presence, state residency, and Social Security number.



Starting May 7, anyone flying domestically or entering secure federal facilities in the United States will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport. But with demand skyrocketing, getting a DMV appointment in New York is proving to be a challenge.

What we know:

With the REAL ID deadline quickly approaching, DMVs across New York are scrambling to meet demand. Starting May 7, travelers will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or a valid passport to fly within the United States or enter secure federal facilities.

To help process applications, select DMV locations in New York will begin opening on Saturdays beginning April 5. These additional hours will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. One of the participating locations is in Garden City, Nassau County.

What we don't know:

Despite the state’s efforts to increase availability, it remains unclear how many additional appointments these Saturday openings will generate—or whether they’ll be enough to meet the overwhelming demand.

By the numbers:

Starting May 7, REAL ID will be required for domestic air travel

Ten DMV offices in New York will open Saturdays from April 5 to June

Appointments across NYC, Long Island, and Westchester are fully booked through at least June

Required documentation to get a REAL ID includes:• Proof of identity• Proof of legal presence• Proof of state residency• Social Security number

What they're saying:

"If you have a passport, you're fine. That's a strong, valid credential. And you can use that," said Robert Sinclair Jr., Senior Manager of Public Affraids at AAA Northeast. "If you want to fly without the passport, then you have to have that Real ID domestically."

The backstory:

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 to enhance national security following the 9/11 attacks. The deadline for compliance has been pushed back multiple times over the years, but May 7, 2025, is the current federally mandated cutoff.

"You have to remember this goes back to 2005," said Sinclair. "The legislation required these higher levels of ID documents, and the deadline has been put off multiple times. So there's been a lot of time."

What's next:

Travelers without a passport or Real ID are being urged to act quickly. With appointments already booked out through June in many areas, options may be limited.

Additional Saturday hours at DMV offices may offer relief, but securing a slot remains uncertain. Officials recommend checking the DMV website frequently and gathering required documents as early as possible.