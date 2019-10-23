Raytheon delivers first laser anti-drone system to Air Force

article

Defense contractor Raytheon has delivered a first high-energy laser counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) to the U.S. Air Force.

The high-energy laser weapon system uses an electro-optical/infrared sensor, to detect, identify and track rogue drones. One targeted, the system can "neutralize" the drone in a matter of seconds, according to the company.

The system will be deployed overseas as part of a year-long Air Force experiment to train operators and test the system's effectiveness in real-world conditions.

"Five years ago, few people worried about the drone threat," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "Now, we hear about attacks or incursions all the time."

Raytheon says it has installed its high-energy laser weapon system on a small all-terrain vehicle. On a single charge from a standard 220-volt outlet, the HELWS can deliver intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability and dozens of precise laser shots.

The company says it can also be paired with a generator to provide a nearly infinite number of shots.

Raytheon Company is integrating multiple proven technologies to counter the threat from rogue drones across a wide range of scenarios – from commercial airports to military bases to crowded stadiums.