Rapper YG arrested at San Fernando Valley home, booked on robbery charges

Rapper YG was arrested at his Chatsworth area mansion on a robbery charge early Friday morning, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the Compton rapper’s San Fernando Valley home located near the Santa Susana Pass around 4 a.m. to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing criminal investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The rapper's big hits include "Left, Right," "Big Bank," and "Why You Always Hatin.'"

YG, 29, was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail on robbery charges, sheriff’s officials said.

TMZ reports YG's bail was set at $250,000.

The Sheriff’s office is also investigating the hip-hop artist, born Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, after a vehicle registered in his name was involved in a pursuit that turned into a deadly deputy-involved shooting that claimed the life of an innocent bystander.

His lawyer told FOX 11 the rapper is expected to be released on bail in time for the Grammys, which take place Sunday night. YG is set to perform as part of a Nipsey Hussle tribute performance at the awards ceremony on music's biggest night.

Jackson’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at the Compton Courthouse.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

