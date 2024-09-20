INTERVIEW: Rapper Yailin La Más Viral sues ex-boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine for abuse, fraud

Dominican rap star and reggaeton sensation Yailin La Más Viral, born Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, alleging a history of physical, emotional, and financial abuse.

FOX 5's Jessica Formoso spoke with Yailin about her career, her success and her daughter.

Yailin, who grew up in the Dominican Republic and started her career as a dancer, has become a major figure in Latin music by the age of 22. She has amassed nearly 12 million followers on Instagram, and has signed a new record deal with Roc Nation.

"Everyone in life has gone through difficult times and I thanked God that right now I am mentally well, and I thanked God for also maturing and having my daughter," Yailin said.

However, Yailin's success has recently been overshadowed by her toxic relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Lawsuit alleges physical, emotional, sexual violence

After months of allegations circulating online about domestic violence, the couple called it quits this summer. Now, Yailin is seeking legal action.

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 reveal a lengthy history of abuse, including physical, emotional, and sexual violence. The lawsuit also claims that Tekashi 6ix9ine financially exploited Yailin, diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from her earnings.

Yailin, now a single mother to a daughter she shares with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, is focusing on moving forward.

"Thank God there is no longer a relationship," Yailin said.

"Yailin has been the victim of horrific physical and financial abuse. But she will not be a victim anymore, beginning through the lawsuit she filed today," said her attorney, Scott Bolden. "Yailin has a clear message to her abuser, and to any women who have been victimized worldwide: We will fight back, and abusers will be held accountable. Yailin looks forward to obtaining her justice in court."

After learning about the lawsuit Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram saying "it is better to go against the devil than to go against me."

He went on to say life has taught him not to trust anyone and to always have proof for moments like this, but the rapper has since deleted his post.