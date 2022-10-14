Rapper Tsu Suft indicted on racketeering charge

article

A Newark grand jury has indicted battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, as part of a racketeering case. He is one of ten people named in the indictment. The U.S. Marshals arrested Tsu Surf in a home in Jersey City on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say Tsu Surf and the others are members of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips gang. It started in Los Angeles but now operates in several states, including New Jersey where they are known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or "SBG".

They are accused of drug trafficking and other criminal activities in various neighborhoods and public-housing complexes in and around Newark Irvington, Elizabeth, and East Orange.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Along with drugs, the gang is accused of murder, robbery, automobile theft, and other criminal activities.

The members are accused of racketeering in the area since 2015.

The indictment claims that Cox shot at a rival gang member of the "Rollin' 47 Neighborhood Crips" in March of 2017 in Irvington. The next year he is accused of

Another member is accused of a quadruple shooting that left a rival gang member paralyzed.

In 2020 the gang allegedly carried out a group discussion on Instagram related to selling marijuana.

In June 2021, Cox is accused of threatening another man with a gun claiming, "I'm going to kill you when I catch you."