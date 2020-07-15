Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Trae tha Truth, Texans WR Kenny Stills arrested at Breonna Taylor protest

Published 
Equity-inclusion
FOX 26 Houston
article

KENTUCKY - Houston Rapper Trae tha Truth was arrested Tuesday during a Louisville protest calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case outside the home of the Kentucky attorney general.

Court documents show the rapper was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process, a felony, Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct, both misdemeanors.

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was also arrested on the same charges at the protest.

RELATED: Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting will be fired

Most of the 87 protesters who were arrested Tuesday received similar charges.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been widely criticized for his decision not to charge any of the three officers involved in Taylor's killing.

Breonna Taylor was mistakenly shot and killed by police in her home, many seeking justice

Breonna Taylor would've been 27 today. Many are still fighting for justice in her case after she was shot and killed by police in her own home by mistake. Dr. Creshema Murray, Jolanda Jones, and Charles Adams share their thoughts on how the case has been handled with Isiah.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

The warrant to search Taylor’s home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there. Police used a “no-knock” search warrant, which allows them to enter without first announcing their presence. Louisville's Metro Council recently voted to ban the use of no-knock warrants.